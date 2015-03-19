BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 19 NASDAQ OMX Riga:
* Decided on March 19 to resume automatic order matching in Grobina AS shares starting with March 19 trading session
* The company has submitted its commentary on the publicly available price-sensitive information, therefore the company has eliminated the reason, based on which trading was suspended
* Simultaneously Nasdaq Riga decided to immediately apply observation status to Grobina AS shares
Source text: bit.ly/1FDzcLk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)