March 19 Orion Real Estate Ltd

* Headline and diluted headline earnings per linked unit have increased by 31.6% from 0.57 cents for six months ended 31 December 2013 to approximately 0.75 cents for six months ended 31 December 2014.

* Increase mainly due to increase in property revenue as a result of annual property escalation, a better recovery of utilities and recovery of property re- instatement costs