BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 19 Rational Ag
* Dividend of 6.80 euros proposed
* Posted consolidated sales of 496.7 million euros in 2014, an increase of 8% over previous year (461.1 million euros)
* Fy gross profit rose to 304.0 million euros (previous year: 280.7 million euros) and gross margin was 61% (previous year: 61%).
* At 145.2 million euros (previous year: 128.3 million euros), fy ebit was 13% up on previous year
* Fy group earnings were 110.1 million euros, outperforming previous year's figure by 13% (previous year: 97.2 million euros
* Expects to continue its course of growth regarding sales volume, revenue and ebit in 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)