BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 19 Swisscom AG :
* Swisscom health AG and i-engineers AG, a software firm that provides specialised solutions for electronic patient record-keeping and networking, have decided to enter a strategic partnership
* Cooperation will create new cloud-based solutions for hospitals that will also be beneficial to doctors and patients Source text: bit.ly/19BNksH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: