BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 19 Faurecia SA :
* Gave notice of redemption on March 17, 2015 that it will repay in full 250 million euros ($267 million) of 8.75 pct senior notes due June 2019
* Notes will be redeemed on or about April 17, 2015, at a redemption price of 100 pct of principal amount of notes, plus applicable premium, and accrued interest up to April 17, 2015
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9378 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)