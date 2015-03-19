March 19 Faurecia SA :

* Gave notice of redemption on March 17, 2015 that it will repay in full 250 million euros ($267 million) of 8.75 pct senior notes due June 2019

* Notes will be redeemed on or about April 17, 2015, at a redemption price of 100 pct of principal amount of notes, plus applicable premium, and accrued interest up to April 17, 2015

