BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 19 BayWa AG :
* Establishes agribusiness in Romania
* Plans to take over the Romanian agricultural trader Patberg International S.R.L., Bucharest, subject to approval by authorities
* Operations of the Romanian agricultural trader will continue as BayWa Agri Romania S.R.L. with headquarters in Bucharest
* Acquisition is being carried out through the Dutch holding Baywa Agrar International B.V. Source text - bit.ly/1MMzCku Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)