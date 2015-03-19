March 19 Pragma Faktoring SA :

* Will issue no less than 5,000 and no more than 10,000 series G bonds of nominal value 1,000 zlotys per bond

* Series G bonds will have an issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($260) per share and maturity period of 36 months