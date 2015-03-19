BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 19 Harboes Bryggeri A/S :
* Q3 revenue 304.4 million Danish crowns ($43.60 million) versus 318.1 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 30.0 million crowns versus 17.8 million crowns year ago
* Keeps FY guidance unchanged
* Sees FY pre-tax profit of about 25 million-35 million crowns
* Sees FY EBITDA of about 115 million-125 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9866 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)