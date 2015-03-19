March 19 Bank Saint Petersburg :

* Sees 10 pct assets growth, year-on-year revenue growth and expects to remain profitable in 2015, the company said in presentation

* Sees 2015 cost of risk in range of 250-300 bp and costs growth of less than 10 pct Source text: bit.ly/1B4MlH9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)