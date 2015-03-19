BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5
March 19 Ausy SA :
* FY net income group share 10.6 million euros ($11.3 million) versus 8.3 million euros year ago
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million