BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 19 EI Towers SpA :
* Reports full year consolidated revenue of 234.5 million euros ($249.23 million), up 1.3 pct
* Full year EBITDA is 108.8 million euros
* Full year net income is 37.8 million euros versus 32.9 million euros a year ago
* Full year net income of parent company is 31.2 million euros
* Sees full year 2015 EBITDA at 114 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9409 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: