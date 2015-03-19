BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 19 IT Link SA :
* Reports a FY net income of 0.8 million euros ($0.9 million) versus 0.5 million euros year ago
* Despite a difficult economic environment, revenue will rise slightly in H1 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: