BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5
March 19 Solucom SA :
* Announces negotiations about merger with Hapsis
* Operation would result in the acquisition of Hapsis business by Solucom
* Operation would result in the acquisition of Hapsis business by Solucom

* Payment will be entirely in cash, signing of definitive agreement could happen in the coming weeks
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million