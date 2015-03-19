BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5
March 19 Fullsix SpA :
* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 21.5 million euros ($22.86 million), up 22 pct year on year
* Full year EBITDA is 959,000 euros versus 426,000 euros a year ago
* Full year group net loss is 0.205 million euros versus loss of 1.3 million euros a year ago
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million