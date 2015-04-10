BRIEF-Mavshack appoints Anna Eriksson new CFO
* ANNA ERIKSSON NEW CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Corrects full year group net loss in headline and third bullet to 921,000 euros from 0.205 million euros. Company corrects its own statement.)
March 19 Fullsix SpA :
* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 21.5 million euros ($22.86 million), up 22 pct year on year
* Full year EBITDA is 959,000 euros versus 426,000 euros a year ago
* Full year group net loss is 921,000 euros versus loss of 1.3 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon:, Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9404 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, May 9 Talks between the Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi's Etisalat and its lenders to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan have reached deadlock after the telecoms firm missed a payment, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.