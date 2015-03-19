BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 19 Anevia SA :
* Reports full year revenue of 8.5 million euros versus 7.3 million euros a year ago
* Full year net loss is 3.4 million euros versus flat net result a year ago Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: