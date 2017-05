March 20 Bachem Holding AG :

* Increase in dividend to 2.00 Swiss francs proposed, of which 1.16 Swiss francs from reserves from capital contribution

* Generated sales of 183.9 million Swiss francs ($186 million); (2013: 170.7 million francs, +7.8 percent in Swiss francs and +7.9 percent in local currency/lc) in FY 2014

* FY operating profit (EBIT) increased by 21.8 percent to 35.9 million Swiss francs

* FY EBITDA margin amounted to 29.9 percent, EBIT margin was 19.5 percent

* FY net income rose by 23.1 percent to 29.1 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1xlqhNe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9890 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)