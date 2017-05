March 20 Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA :

* Confirms full year 2014 results, issued as preliminary on Feb. 11

* Consolidated full year 2014 net profit is 505 million euros ($538.84 million), up 168.8 pct

* Full year 2014 solvency margin is equal to 169 pct (165 pct in 2013)

* Full year dividend proposal is 0.17 euro per ordinary share and 0.19 euro per preference share

