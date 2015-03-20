March 20 Transcom Worldwide Ab

* Funds advised by altor fund manager ab have acquired 24.5 percent of the ordinary shares in transcom worldwide ab (publ) from investment ab kinnevik

* Following this transaction, Investment AB Kinnevik will retain 1.9 million shares in Transcom, corresponding to 7.4% of the ordinary shares

* Kinnevik today announced that it has sold 6.4 million shares for a consideration of SEK 66 per share, or SEK 421 million in total