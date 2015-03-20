BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Vedanta Resources Plc
* Has revised its capital expenditure plans in order to optimise free cash flow against backdrop of recent downturn in commodity prices
* Capital expenditure for FY2015 has been revised from $1.9bn to $1.5bn, while FY2016 capital expenditure has been reduced from $2bn to $1bn
* FY 2016 capital expenditure has been reduced from $2bn to $1bn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago