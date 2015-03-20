March 20 CBo Territoria SA :

* Announces French general social security (CGSS)fund and regional health agency has chosen its new business district in Mayotte to install their premises on new French department

* The CGSS has decided to acquire its premises (about

* 6000 square metres), allowing CBo Territoria to achieve property development operation

* The implementation of this business area is expected to generate revenue total of 36 million euros ($38.41 million) is planned over two years with a start of work expected late 2015 and delivery during 2017

Source text: bit.ly/1BW0j1p Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9372 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)