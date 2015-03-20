March 20 Suominen Oyj :

* After divestment made on March 19, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company holds in total 18,422,103 Suominen shares, 7.33 pct of all shares and votes in Suominen

* Prior to transaction Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company stated it held 27,111,992 Suominen shares, 11.02 pct of shares and votes in Suominen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)