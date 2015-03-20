March 20 TOMORROW FOCUS AG :
* Agrees sale of TOMORROW FOCUS Publishing GmbH to Burda
Digital GmbH
* Purchase price is 30.2 million euros ($32.3 million)
* Resulting book profit of TOMORROW FOCUS Group under IFRS
rules will be at least 20 million euros
* Single-entity financial statements of TOMORROW FOCUS AG
under German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch, HGB) will show
a book profit of 3.1 million euros
* Cash inflow will be used to pay off a bonded loan of 14.5
million euros that is due to mature in 2016 and to generate
further growth in travel segment
