March 20 Euronext:

* Immo Zenobe Gramme to distribute net cash ordinary dividend of 1.6 euro ($2) on the real estate certificates Zenobe Gramme

* Immo Zenobe Gramme dividend ex date: 03/25/2015

* Immo Zenobe Gramme dividend payment date: 03/27/2015

