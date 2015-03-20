March 20 Q-Free ASA :
* Has signed a share purchase agreement and a shareholders
agreement to acquire shares in US traffic controller supplier,
Intelight Inc.
* Says this will be done through a five year option program,
giving shareholders option to sell shares at closing in 2015 and
in five subsequent years valid from 2016
* Says this will be giving Q-Free opportunity to each year
add some 15 pct of Intelight-shares to current 10.2 pct
shareholding
* At end of five year period in Q2 of 2020, Q-Free has
option to acquire rest of shares
* Acquisition will increase number of employees to 130 in US
