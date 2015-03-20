BRIEF-Banader Hotels Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage:
March 20 CDRL SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 158.4 million zlotys ($41.0 million) versus 148.7 million zlotys year on year
* FY 2014 net profit 11.4 million zlotys versus 3.0 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8654 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.