BRIEF-Banader Hotels Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage:
March 20 Tom Tailor :
* Enters partnership with Indian online retailer Jabong.com
* As of today, Tom Tailor brand is thus also available in India
* Cooperation has initially been concluded for a period of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.