BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
March 20 Tropea Holding SA
* Says Gortynia Shipping SA, its Exelixi Investment Public's unit, sells Stavros P ship for USD 4 million
* Says transaction to fund loan taken by Exelixi
* Says after transaction, Exelixi exits maritime industry that hasn't met its expectations
Source text: bit.ly/1xEEP5c
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres