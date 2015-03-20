March 20 Tropea Holding SA

* Says Gortynia Shipping SA, its Exelixi Investment Public's unit, sells Stavros P ship for USD 4 million

* Says transaction to fund loan taken by Exelixi

* Says after transaction, Exelixi exits maritime industry that hasn't met its expectations

Source text: bit.ly/1xEEP5c

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)