BRIEF-Banader Hotels Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage:
March 20 Mondo TV SpA :
* Informs to have executed with Jim Jam Television Limited license agreement for granting of broadcast rights
* Deal with Jim Jam is license agreement via satellite on pay-tv platform of pre-school animated series "Suzy Zoo" distributed by company
* Rights for "Suzy Zoo" have been granted to Jim Jam without exclusivity for five year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.