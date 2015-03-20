March 20 Mondo TV SpA :

* Informs to have executed with Jim Jam Television Limited license agreement for granting of broadcast rights

* Deal with Jim Jam is license agreement via satellite on pay-tv platform of pre-school animated series "Suzy Zoo" distributed by company

* Rights for "Suzy Zoo" have been granted to Jim Jam without exclusivity for five year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)