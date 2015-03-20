March 20 Homechoice Investments (Pty) Ltd

* FY revenue up 17.8 pct to 2.0 billion rand

* FY headline EPS up 15.0 pct to 352.8 cents

* Total dividend up 46 pct to 161 cents per share

* Trading environment is not expected to show any marked improvement in year ahead

* Capital expenditure of 169 million rand has been committed for 2015.