BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
March 20 Homechoice Investments (Pty) Ltd
* FY revenue up 17.8 pct to 2.0 billion rand
* FY headline EPS up 15.0 pct to 352.8 cents
* Total dividend up 46 pct to 161 cents per share
* Trading environment is not expected to show any marked improvement in year ahead
* Capital expenditure of 169 million rand has been committed for 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres