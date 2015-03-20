March 20 Starbreeze AB :

* Announced a collaboration with developers tinyBuild GAMES and Doubledutch Games for PAYDAY 2 and Speedrunners as a part of spring break event

Collaboration consists of two free updates - one for each game respectively