BRIEF-Banader Hotels Q1 loss narrows
Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago
March 20 Starbreeze AB :
* Announces PAYDAY 2 collaboration with Speedrunners Developers tinyBuild GAMES and DoubleDutch Games
* Announced a collaboration with developers tinyBuild GAMES and Doubledutch Games for PAYDAY 2 and Speedrunners as a part of spring break event
Collaboration consists of two free updates - one for each game respectively
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.