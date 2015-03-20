BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
March 20 Alliance Trust Plc
* Alliance Trust plc : response to Elliott statement
* Notes today's statement by Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd. ("Elliott")
* "Elliott's criticisms of company and its comments on "factually incorrect assertions" are misleading" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres