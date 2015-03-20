BRIEF-Banader Hotels Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage:
March 20 Kerdos Group SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 219.8 million zlotys ($57.44 million) versus 177 million zlotys year on year
* FY 2014 operating profit 11.9 million zlotys versus 22.4 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA 15.8 million zlotys versus 24.7 million zlotys year on year
* FY 2014 net profit 7.7 million zlotys versus 18.6 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8266 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.