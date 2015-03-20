BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
March 20 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Resolves to exclude Euroimplant SA shares from trading as of April 7 due to liquidation of company's assets Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.