BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
March 20 Elliott Advisors
* Notes today's second announcement by Alliance Trust Plc
* To publish letter exchange with Alliance Trust chairman in entirety
* Alliance Trust statement selectively quotes from recent correspondence, omits to mention the letter was referring to a conversation in 2011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres