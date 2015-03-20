March 20 Altarea SCA :

* Now owns 100 percent of the shopping centre Qwartz in Hauts-de-Seine

* Deal was signed with entity held by Orion European Real Estate Fund III CV, and was based on a valuation of 100 percent of the asset of around 400 million euros ($434 million)

