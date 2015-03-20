BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
March 20 Altarea SCA :
* Now owns 100 percent of the shopping centre Qwartz in Hauts-de-Seine
* Deal was signed with entity held by Orion European Real Estate Fund III CV, and was based on a valuation of 100 percent of the asset of around 400 million euros ($434 million)
Source text:bit.ly/1I62ly9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9224 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres