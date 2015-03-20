March 20 01Cyberaton SA :

* Max Welt Holdings Ltd acquires 4.86 percent stake or 218,000 shares in company for 1.7 million zlotys ($439,850), raising its stake to 10.44 percent (or 468,000 shares)

* Max Welt Holdings Ltd bought the stake in company from Janusz Skopowski and a person affiliated to shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8650 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)