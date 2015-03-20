BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
March 20 Nanostart AG
* Neef's appointment as CEO was extended until 31 December 2015. Up to now, Neef was appointed as interim CEO
* Says Neef's appointment as CEO was extended until 31 Dec. 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres