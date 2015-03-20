March 20 Fast Finance SA :

* Allots 24,848 series J bonds with total nominal value of 24.8 million zlotys ($6.5 million) and maturity date Dec. 31, 2016

* Series J bonds bear interest based on WIBOR 6M plus 7.50 percentage point per year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8093 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)