BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5
March 23 Elma Electronic AG :
* Board of directors will propose to the shareholders at the annual general meeting on April 22 to waive dividend payments
* FY 2014 EBIT reached 4.1 million Swiss francs ($4.19 million) (previous year: 2.8 million Swiss francs)
* FY 2014 net profit reached 2.3 million francs (previous year: 0.8 million francs)
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million