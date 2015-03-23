BRIEF-Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
May 5 Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
March 23 Optimal Payments Plc
* Proposed acquisition of Skrill
* Fully underwritten rights issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately 451 million stg
* Deal for an enterprise value of approximately eur 1.1 billion ($1.2 billion)
* Sees deal to be EPS accretive in first full fiscal year of ownership
* Value of equity consideration for Skrill is eur 135 million ($146 million)
* Intention to seek main market listing and FTSE-250 index inclusion as soon as possible after completion
* Rights issue has been fully underwritten by Canaccord Genuity, Deutsche Bank and BMO capital markets
* Offer price for rights issue at a 60 percent discount to closing price of 419 pence per existing ordinary share on 20 march
* Completion of acquisition is expected in Q3 of 2015
* Co's unit, NetInvest, will buy share capital of Skrill in exchange for eur 720 million ($781 million) cash and about 37.5 million new shares
* Ascott ltd - Capitaland's unit, Ascott Ltd has acquired a prime property on New York's Fifth Avenue; Ascott will invest around US$50 million in property