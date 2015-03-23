BRIEF-TZ Ltd expanded loan facility
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Roularta Media Group NV :
* Reports full year sales of 299.6 million euros ($323.3 million) versus restated 305.2 million euros a year ago
* Full year EBITDA is 34.9 million euros versus restated 29.7 million euros a year ago
* Full year net current result is 19.4 million euros, up 5.8 percent
* The advertising portfolio for H1 2015 in Belgium shows a slight sales increase for the print activities, strong growth for the internet activities and a slight fall for audiovisual media
* Will propose the merger of several subsidiaries with Roularta Media Group at AGM
* Will propose the discharge of the non-recurring losses from the sale of the France activities via the use of the surplus of legal reserve (7.4 million euros) combined with a formal capital reduction of 123.2 million euros to 80 million euros capital
* Says merger profits and the anticipated profits for 2015 will permit future dividend payments
May 5 Beijing Supermap Software Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/U0os2D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)