BRIEF-TZ Ltd expanded loan facility
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million
March 23 West International publ AB :
* Has received new volume orders for card terminals from two customers, Payzone and ABSA Bank
* Total order value is initially about 6 million Swedish crowns ($694,340) and delivery will take place in Q2 2015
($1 = 8.6413 Swedish crowns)
May 5 Beijing Supermap Software Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11