March 23 Rangers International Football Club Plc
:
* Loan agreement
* Has entered into loan agreements with Douglas Park, George
Letham and George Taylor for facilities totalling £1.5m
* Proceeds of loans are available generally for purposes of
co and will be used for working capital
* Loans being made available until Dec. 31, 2015 which will
provide co with time to deliver a longer term funding solution
* No interest or fees are to be charged in respect of
facilities and loans are being provided on an unsecured basis
* Has ceased satisfying conditions for drawdown of second
tranche of facility announced on Jan. 27 with Sportsdirect.com
Retail Ltd and associated cos
