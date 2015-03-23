BRIEF-Cosmos Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
May 5 Cosmos Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/NjvhLw Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 23 Banque De La Reunion SA :
* BPCE International & Outre-Mer (BPCE IOM)launches simplified tender offer for shares in Banque de la Reunion it does not already hold at 152.30 euros ($166) per share
* BPCE IOM plans to launch squeeze-out on Banque de la Reunion
* BPCE IOM currently holds 88.9 pct of Banque de la Reunion's shares and voting rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects