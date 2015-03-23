BRIEF-Feitian Technologies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Feitian Technologies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/rqyxiG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 23 MLS Multimedia SA :
* FY 2014 turnover at 14.4 million euros ($15.70 million) versus 9.1 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net profit at 1.7 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA at 5.58 million euros versus 5.57 million euros year ago
* Says has zero total bank debt
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 2.4 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1HsXkSR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Shenzhen Emperor Technology Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/VeWrJ9 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)