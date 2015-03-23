BRIEF-Cosmos Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
May 5 Cosmos Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/NjvhLw Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 23 SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG :
* Fiscal year profit from ordinary activities 213,000 euros ($232,511) versus 764,000 euros year ago
* FY revenue 2.8 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago
* Dividend of 0.06 euros per share
* Sees strong fiscal year 2015 and a substantial rise in earnings Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Cosmos Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/NjvhLw Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects