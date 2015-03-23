BRIEF-Cosmos Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
May 5 Cosmos Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/NjvhLw Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 23 RCM Beteiligungs AG :
* FY profit from ordinary activities up 18 percent to 1.04 million euros ($1.14 million)
* To propose dividend of 0.03 euros per share
* FY revenue 12.2 million euros versus 11.49 million euros year ago
* Positive outlook for fiscal 2015, share buyback will be continued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects