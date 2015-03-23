March 23 RCM Beteiligungs AG :

* FY profit from ordinary activities up 18 percent to 1.04 million euros ($1.14 million)

* To propose dividend of 0.03 euros per share

* FY revenue 12.2 million euros versus 11.49 million euros year ago

* Positive outlook for fiscal 2015, share buyback will be continued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)