BRIEF-Feitian Technologies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Feitian Technologies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/rqyxiG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 23 MAX21 Management und Beteiligungen AG :
* Cash capital increase completed successfully
* Placed 883,282 shares at 3.60 euros ($4) per share; gross proceeds 3.18 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Feitian Technologies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/rqyxiG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 5 Shenzhen Emperor Technology Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/VeWrJ9 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)