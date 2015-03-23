BRIEF-Wuliangye Yibin to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 9 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
March 23 Tell SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 248.6 million zlotys ($66.20 million) versus 263.9 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2014 net profit 6.0 million zlotys versus 8.6 million zlotys year ago Source text: bit.ly/1C4Noub
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7553 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 9 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
May 4 Warren Buffett said he has sold about one-third of Berkshire Hathaway Inc's big stake in IBM Corp, CNBC reported on Thursday, reducing a bet by the famed investor that surprised many and which so far has yet to prove successful.